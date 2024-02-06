Surprise check at Mysuru Central prison yields knife, cash and mobile chargers

February 06, 2024 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - MYSURU

A surprise check by the City police on the Mysuru Central prison on Tuesday led to recovery of a knife, cash and mobile chargers.

A team of Mysuru City police carried out the surprise check on the barracks and the other premises of Mysuru Central prison on Tuesday based on the directions of Mysuru City Police Commissioner Ramesh B.

During the check, the police recovered a knife, cash and mobile chargers. “We will inquire into the same and take action as per law,” said a statement from the police.

The surprise inspection was carried out under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic and Crime) S. Jahnavi and comprised police officials including Assistant Commissioners and Inspectors, besides a commando unit and the dog squad.