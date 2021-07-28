Surjewala to hold meeting in Hubballi

Madhu Bangarappa to join Congress on July 30

An organisational meeting of leaders and party office bearers of 10 districts will be held in Hubballi on July 30 under the chairmanship of the Congress’ State-in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed said that around 250 leaders and office-bearers will participate in the meeting. in which JD(S) leader and former MLA Madhu Bangarappa will join the Congress.

Mr. Saleem Ahmed said that on July 30, various sessions will be held starting from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Along with Mr. Surjewala, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council S.R. Patil, and other senior leaders will participate.

The meeting is being held keeping in mind the forthcoming elections to zilla panchayats, municipal corporation, and Assembly bypolls. “This is the second in the series of organisational meeting . The first one was held in Tumakuru and the next one will be in Mysuru,” he said.

He said that those office-bearers, who were not active, will be replaced with active members and those who were active will be promoted to senior positions.

Mr. Saleem Ahmed said that former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa should clarify the reason for his tears on the day of his resignation. “Whether he was made to step down forcefully or for corruption charges, should be clarified by the BJP leaders,” he demanded.

Clarifying that the row over next chief ministerial candidate of Congress was a closed chapter now , he said that the party high command had asked the leaders to face election on mass leadership. Alleging that BJP government had utterly failed in COVID-19 management, he said that under the ‘Sahaya Hasta’ programme congress party distributed facemasks and food grains to nearly two crore people.

Accusing the BJP leaders of being apathetic towards the miseries of the people affected by heavy rains and floods, he said the present political developments had clearly indicated what the priorities of the BJP leaders were. MLAs Prasad Abbayya and Kusumavati Shivalli, MLC Srinivas Mane, Congress leaders A.M. Hindasageri, Anilkumar Patil, Altaf Halwoor, Nagaraj Chabbi, F.H. Jakkappanavar, Sadanand Danganavar, Rajat Ullagaddimath, Deepa Gouri and others were present, with whom Mr. Saleem Ahmed subsequently held meeting regarding the preparations for the meeting on July 30.