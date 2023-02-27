Surjewala poses 6 questions to PM, alleges silence on 40% corruption

February 27, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Opposition Congress national general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, on Monday questioned the necessity of postponement of the first pre-university exams in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Belagavi where he held a 10-km-long road show.

Mr. Surjewala, who posed six questions to Mr. Modi, sought an explanation from the Prime Minister on allegations of 40% corruption levelled by the Registered Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA) in the State education and elementary department.

RUPSA alleged that private school management officials were being asked by the Education Department officials to bribe block education officers and deputy director public instruction officials in different districts of the State for reviewing the recognition of the school.

“Instead of “Parikshape Charcha”, when you will conduct discussion about education”, the Congress leader asked Mr. Modi.

The BJP government had implemented 10% of the 600 promises it had made during the poll campaign in 2018. The 40% commission was rampant in all public works of the government. “Will you provide answers to the people of Karnataka on corruption complaints,” Mr. Surjewala asked Mr. Modi.

The Prime Minister has been campaigning at the expense of the State exchequer, he alleged.

Referring to the alleged corruption in the recruitment in government jobs, the Congress leader said there are 2.5 lakh job opportunities in the government sector and seven lakh in the private sector in Karnataka. But the BJP government has failed to provide jobs to the youth, he claimed.

Mr. Surjewala also questioned Mr. Modi’s silence on the closure of the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISP), a subsidiary of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), at Bhadravathi in Shivamogga district.

As part of the BJP’s efforts to keep its vote base among the arecanut growers intact, Home Minister Amit Shah promised establishment of an arecanut research centre in Shivamogga in 2018. But not a single paisa has been released so far to establish the research centre, the Congress alleged.

Mr. Surjewala also questioned the Prime Minister’s silence on the alleged raking up of border issue with Karnataka by Maharashtra BJP leaders.