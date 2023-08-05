Surjewala in Bengaluru this week to hold talks with MLAs to nip discontent

August 05, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

After a meeting with senior leaders of the party on Wednesday in Delhi, AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala is expected to arrive Bengaluru in a few days to hold talks with MLAs who have been miffed over denial of Cabinet berths as well as delay in the appointment of chairpersons to State government-owned boards and corporations.

The Central leaders of the Congress only met a few senior leaders and Ministers in Delhi and largely discussed a strategy related to the next year’s Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Surjewala is expected to hold one-on-one meetings with MLAs during his stay in Bengaluru on August 9 or 10. The meeting with MLAs assumes significance as it comes amid brewing discontent within the ruling party with many legislators reportedly having written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the party leadership expressing concern over non-implementation of development works in their constituencies and functioning of certain Ministers.

MLAs, who have been reportedly upset for delay in the appointment to boards/corporations, are expected to express their grievances to Mr. Surjewala during the meeting. The Congress leaders are expected to instruct MLAs to toe the party line and refrain from uttering statements in public which would embarrass the party ahead of the general elections.

Meanwhile, sources said that MLAs are expected to urge Mr. Surjewala to take decisions on the early appointment of them as heads of various government bodies. There are close to 85 boards and corporations in Karnataka.

Sources said that the appointment process would commence soon after Mr. Sidaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president D.K. Shivkakumar, and Mr. Surjewala decide who gets what. Some of the posts in the boards and corporations would also be given to senior leaders and party workers who are not legislators, sources said.

There have been talks regarding the need for a coordination committee, for better connection between government and the party, but it has not been confirmed by the State Congress.

