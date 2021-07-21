Surjewala, D.K. Shivakumar to hold party meetings in Mangaluru, Tumakuru

Part of initiative to revamp District Congress Committees and Block Congress Committees

AICC General Secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar will hold party meetings with legislators, former legislators and party office-bearers in Mangaluru on July 23 and Tumakuru on July 24 in an attempt to revamp District Congress Committees (DCCs) and Block Congress Committees (BCCs) to prepare the party for elections to zilla panchayats and other local bodies.

They will meet leaders from five districts – Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru – at the party office in Mangaluru on July 23.

On July 24, they will meet leaders from Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga and Davanagere districts in Tumakuru.

Office-bearers of frontline cells and wings of the party, former ministers and candidate who contested the 2018 Assembly and 2019 parliamentary elections have also been invited to the meetings.

Sources said the party has decided to appoint new office-bearers to DCCs and BCCs to energise the party and prepare for elections to various local bodies.