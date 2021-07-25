Surjewala alleges corruption in egg distribution scheme

Bengaluru

25 July 2021 01:42 IST

Shashikala Jolle terms charge far from the truth

AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala accused Minister for Women and Child Development Shashikala Jolle of corruption in free egg distribution scheme meant for children of anganwadis in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

In a reply to a question on alleged fraud in the distribution of eggs for anganwadi children, Mr. Surjewala said, “Any government that siphons off funds meant for nutrition of children commits the worst crime in the world.” The Congress leader was speaking to the press in Tumakuru after a meeting with leaders of five districts.

In a sting operation carried out by a section of the media, it was alleged that Ms. Jolle was seeking money during the tendering for procurement of eggs for distribution to lactating mothers and children of anganwadis of the Kalyana Karnataka region.

However, Ms. Jolle said all allegations of corruption in the egg distribution to anganwadi children were far from the truth and aimed at tarnishing her image. “The department has not called any tenders for procurement of eggs and I have not placed any demand for money,” the Minister said.

Meeting with leaders

Mr. Surjewala and senior State Congress leaders also held a meeting with legislators, former legislators, and party office-bearers in Tumakuru, in an attempt to strengthen the party organisation for the coming elections to zilla and taluk panchayats.

Mr. Surjewala, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, CLP leader Siddaramaiah and other senior leaders sought suggestions from legislators, former legislators and office-bearers of five districts — Tumakuru, Kolar, Chickballapur, Chitradurga, and Davangere — on strengthening the party from booth to the State level by launching new programmes and appointing office-bearers to various committees/wings.

Elections to zilla and taluk panchayats are expected to be held before the end of this calendar year and the purpose of the meeting was to strengthen the party ahead of it.