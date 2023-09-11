HamberMenu
Surgeons save student whose back was pierced by javelin during sports event in Belagavi

His friends took him to a hospital in the village

September 11, 2023 03:23 pm | Updated 03:24 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Doctors with the 15-year-old student who underwent a complicated spinal surgery after his back was pierced by a javelin in Belagavi.

Doctors with the 15-year-old student who underwent a complicated spinal surgery after his back was pierced by a javelin in Belagavi. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Doctors of Lakeview hospital in Belagavi saved a school student whose spine was damaged by a javelin (spear).

The 15-year-old student was participating in a sports event when a javelin pierced his back. His friends took him to a hospital in the village. Doctors stopped the bleeding, but referred the student to Lakeview Hospital in Belagavi for further treatment.

Doctors at Lakeview noted that the javelin had pierced the student’s spinal canal. The solution was to repair the spine and surrounding areas. The surgery was scheduled on World Spinal Cord Injury Day on September 5.

A team of surgeons, doctors and support staff, led by brain and spine surgeon Raviraj Ghorpade, conducted the operation. They remove a piece of the bone that had got into the spinal canal, and repaired the damage. The boy is now recuperating in the hospital.

The student’s lower limbs were weak after the injury, but showed improvement after the surgery. He is now able to walk and move around with the help of a walker. Doctors expects him to recover completely and resume normal activities.

Dr. Ghorpade has asked students, teachers and parents to be cautious while participating in sports that involve the use of sharp objects. “Coaches should take steps to ensure that all safety precautions are put in place to prevent accidents,” he said.

“It is important to remember that penetrating spine injuries can be very serious. If you are ever involved in an accident that results in a penetrating spine injury, it is important to seek medical attention immediately with an experienced neuro -spinal specialist who deals with such injuries regularly.

“Penetrating spine injuries can cause a variety of injuries to the spinal cord, including paralysis, numbness, and weakness. Treatment for penetrating spine injuries typically involves surgery to remove the object, and repair the damage to the spinal cord. Rehabilitation is an important part of treatment, and can help patients regain functionality and mobility,’‘ he said.

