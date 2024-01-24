ADVERTISEMENT

Surgeons operate on injured King Cobra in Belagavi

January 24, 2024 03:19 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - belagavi

The snake was injured by labourers during excavation of a site in a village near Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Doctors operate on an injured King Cobra (snake) in the multi-specialty veterinary hospital in Belagavi on January 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Doctors at the multi-speciality veterinary hospital in Belagavi saved a King Cobra by performing corrective surgery.

The snake was injured by labourers during excavation of a site in a village near Belagavi. The reptile was recued by Ketan Jaywant Rajai.

Ketan Jaywant Rajai, who rescues snakes, rushed to Kedanuru village on January 19 after being informed of a snake lying injured in a field. He noted that the reptile was injured after coming under an earthmover.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He took the snake to the hospital in Mahantesh Nagar, Belagavi where the reptile was examined by a team, led by Chief Veterinary Officer H.B. Sannakki and Veterinary Officer Mahadev Mullati. They noted that the snake had suffered multiple injuries. They conducted visceral evisceration, laceration and a reconstructive surgery. Oxygen supply was provided to help the snake recover.

Dr. Sannakki said it was the first time he had operated on a snake. “Its internal organs were damaged, and the integument was torn. It needed around 40 stitches. It is on a liquid diet, and is recovering,” he informed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US