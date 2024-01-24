GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Lit fest
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Lit fest
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Surgeons operate on injured King Cobra in Belagavi

The snake was injured by labourers during excavation of a site in a village near Belagavi

January 24, 2024 03:19 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Doctors operate on an injured King Cobra (snake) in the multi-specialty veterinary hospital in Belagavi on January 19, 2024.

Doctors operate on an injured King Cobra (snake) in the multi-specialty veterinary hospital in Belagavi on January 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Doctors at the multi-speciality veterinary hospital in Belagavi saved a King Cobra by performing corrective surgery.

The snake was injured by labourers during excavation of a site in a village near Belagavi. The reptile was recued by Ketan Jaywant Rajai.

Ketan Jaywant Rajai, who rescues snakes, rushed to Kedanuru village on January 19 after being informed of a snake lying injured in a field. He noted that the reptile was injured after coming under an earthmover.

He took the snake to the hospital in Mahantesh Nagar, Belagavi where the reptile was examined by a team, led by Chief Veterinary Officer H.B. Sannakki and Veterinary Officer Mahadev Mullati. They noted that the snake had suffered multiple injuries. They conducted visceral evisceration, laceration and a reconstructive surgery. Oxygen supply was provided to help the snake recover.

Dr. Sannakki said it was the first time he had operated on a snake. “Its internal organs were damaged, and the integument was torn. It needed around 40 stitches. It is on a liquid diet, and is recovering,” he informed.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / nature and wildlife

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.