January 24, 2024 03:19 pm | Updated 03:31 pm IST - belagavi

Doctors at the multi-speciality veterinary hospital in Belagavi saved a King Cobra by performing corrective surgery.

The snake was injured by labourers during excavation of a site in a village near Belagavi. The reptile was recued by Ketan Jaywant Rajai.

Ketan Jaywant Rajai, who rescues snakes, rushed to Kedanuru village on January 19 after being informed of a snake lying injured in a field. He noted that the reptile was injured after coming under an earthmover.

He took the snake to the hospital in Mahantesh Nagar, Belagavi where the reptile was examined by a team, led by Chief Veterinary Officer H.B. Sannakki and Veterinary Officer Mahadev Mullati. They noted that the snake had suffered multiple injuries. They conducted visceral evisceration, laceration and a reconstructive surgery. Oxygen supply was provided to help the snake recover.

Dr. Sannakki said it was the first time he had operated on a snake. “Its internal organs were damaged, and the integument was torn. It needed around 40 stitches. It is on a liquid diet, and is recovering,” he informed.