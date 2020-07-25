Nagara Amavasya celebrated

RAICHUR

25 July 2020 22:53 IST

Residents of the police colony and locality of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes at old Ashraya Colony in Raichur city celebrated Nagara Amavasya.

Early on Saturday, C.B. Vedamurthy, Superintendent of Police, visited the police staff quarters and joined colleagues and their families to celebrate amavasya. He distributed varieties of saplings and told the staff to plant them to ensure greenery.

“We should focus on planting trees and protecting the environment for the next generation,” Dr. Vedamurthy said.

Grievance meeting

Later, he held a Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes grievance meeting in old Ashraya colony and addressed the problems of residents.

Dr. Vedamurthy promised them protection of their rights under law and criminal action against those who disturbed them.

Dr. Vedamurthy distributed sweets to the colony residents.

Usually, people pour milk on the stone idol of snake during amavasya. But, here they received trees to be planted instead.