Karnataka

Nagara Amavasya celebrated

Karnataka , Mangaluru : 25/07/2020 : The priests of Sri Ananthapadmanabha temple at Kudupu in Mangaluru offering pooja as part of Nagara Panchami celebration on July 25, 2020. PHOTO: Special Araangement

Karnataka , Mangaluru : 25/07/2020 : The priests of Sri Ananthapadmanabha temple at Kudupu in Mangaluru offering pooja as part of Nagara Panchami celebration on July 25, 2020. PHOTO: Special Araangement   | Photo Credit: Arranged

Residents of the police colony and locality of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes at old Ashraya Colony in Raichur city celebrated Nagara Amavasya.

Early on Saturday, C.B. Vedamurthy, Superintendent of Police, visited the police staff quarters and joined colleagues and their families to celebrate amavasya. He distributed varieties of saplings and told the staff to plant them to ensure greenery.

“We should focus on planting trees and protecting the environment for the next generation,” Dr. Vedamurthy said.

Grievance meeting

Later, he held a Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes grievance meeting in old Ashraya colony and addressed the problems of residents.

Dr. Vedamurthy promised them protection of their rights under law and criminal action against those who disturbed them.

Dr. Vedamurthy distributed sweets to the colony residents.

Usually, people pour milk on the stone idol of snake during amavasya. But, here they received trees to be planted instead.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 25, 2020 10:55:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/surgeon-arunkumar-badsheshi-passes-away/article32192988.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY