Surgeon Arunkumar Badsheshi passes away

After battling cancer for a year, noted surgeon and former Head of the department of general surgery at Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College, Arunkumar Badsheshi, 75, passed away on Saturday morning.
Dr. Badsheshi, who had the distinction of being the first plastic surgeon in Kalaburagi, had a large community of students who were serving as doctors.
“Dr. Badsheshi was a great surgeon and the finest human being. He was my teacher and mentor. Dr. Badsheshi was one of the earliest persons in my life who encouraged me and infused a great deal of confidence in me. His values will always remain a guiding light to us,” Dr. Vikram Siddareddy, student of Dr. Badsheshi and chairman and MD of United Hospital, said, condoling the demise of his teacher.
Terming Dr. Badsheshi as a humble and creative human being, Dr. Sharad M. Tanga, Head of department of surgery at Mahadevappa Rampure Medical College, said the departed doctor was known for neat and demonstrative surgery. “Dr. Badsheshi has mentored and helped many young and budding surgeons,” Dr. Tanga said.
