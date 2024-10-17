GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Surge in rail passenger traffic in Mysuru during Dasara

Footfall across various railway stations in Mysuru crossed million mark

Published - October 17, 2024 07:46 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A surge in rail passenger traffic was witnessed in Mysuru during Dasara period leading to the introduction of additional services to clear the rush.

| Photo Credit: Special arrangement

There was a surge in rail passenger traffic to Mysuru during the ten days of Dasara, more than 9.2 lakh passengers used the city railway station alone during the period.

The cumulative passenger footfall across various stations in the city crossed the million mark during the festival. According to railway authorities from October 3 to 14, 2024, the railway stations across Mysuru city registered a footfall of over a 1 million passengers with a peak of 1.2 lakh passengers on October 12 which was Vijayadashami.

As a result, the Mysuru Railway Station saw a significant increase in originating earnings. In comparison to last year’s traffic of 8.2 lakh passengers and earnings of ₹6.64 crore, this year the station recorded ₹7.37 crore in earnings during the Dasara period, according to Girish Dharmaraj Kalagonda, Divisional Commercial Manager, Mysuru Division.

 To cater to the surge in passengers, additional staff were deployed across all major stations in and near Mysuru, including Mysuru, Ashokapuram, Chamarajapuram, Srirangapatna, Pandavapura, Chamarajanagar, and Krishnarajapuram .

The division deployed 23 Traveling Ticket Examiners, 13 commercial staff, and 100 Railway Protection Force personnel to manage the increased footfall, ensuring orderly operations and prompt passenger assistance, said Mr. Dharmaraja.

The peak passenger traffic management was described as flawless and attributed to the initiative of Divisional Railway Manager Shilpi Agarwal, as comprehensive arrangements were put in place for seamless operations and enhanced passenger experience throughout the festive period.

One of the primary focus areas was improving passenger navigation and information systems at the station, and hence the railways installed additional signage boards across platforms providing clear and precise directions to key locations such as foot over bridges, escalators, restrooms, and platform areas.

The launch of two Mobile Unreserved Ticketing System (MUTS) as a pilot project during the festival also helped provide passengers with a hassle-free, contactless option for purchasing unreserved tickets, thus significantly reducing congestion at booking counters. In addition, Automatic Ticket Vending Machines were strategically relocated to reduce crowding at booking counters.

There were also 3 pre-printed ticket counters were opened in the main circulating area of the Mysuru station with two more counters set up at the Divisional Office compound which reduced waiting times for passengers and ensuring smooth station operations.

Several passenger safety measures were taken including installation of additional CCTV cameras and a total of 73 cameras—were installed at Mysuru station during the festival period. Baggage scanners and dedicated dog squad was also deployed for anti-sabotage checks, ensuring passenger safety, said the authorities.

 Ms. Shilpi Agarwal said the performance of Mysuru Division during the 2024 Dasara festival is a testament to its (division’s) operational excellence.

