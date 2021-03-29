Surge in positivity rate in some districts a matter of concern

Bengaluru

29 March 2021 01:14 IST

As the number of COVID-19 cases surge, the positivity rate in some districts is a matter of concern.

According to analysis provided by the State COVID-19 war room, the symptomatic positivity rate in Bengaluru Urban is as high as 17.1%, followed by Bengaluru Rural (10.3%), and Dakshina Kannada district (10.1%). The symptomatic positivity rate over the last seven days across the State stood at 2.7%.

Even while experts have acknowledged the second wave of COVID-19 infections in the State, 12 districts have managed to have a symptomatic positivity rate below 1%.

The asymptomatic positivity rate, however, continues to remain at 0.8%. The asymptomatic positivity rate in Bidar stands at 2%, while it is 1.8% in Bengaluru Rural and 1.7% in Kalaburagi.

M.K. Sudarshan, chairman of the State COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee, said people were becoming lax about COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing. “The new variants are more contagious and therefore, the positivity rate in many districts like Bengaluru Urban is high,” he said. He also added that the vaccination was taking place at a negligible pace. He, however, was optimistic and hoped that the number of people who are hospitalised during the second wave would reduce. Many districts with high test positivity rates were given revised testing targets so that the infections could be detected early.

N. Manjunath Prasad, Commissioner, BBMP, said the civic body was conducting targeted testing of symptomatic patients, which was leading to a higher symptomatic positivity rate. He said the Chief Minister would convene a review meeting on Monday to review the surge in cases in Bengaluru.