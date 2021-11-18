Surge in demand for private tuitions in rural Karnataka: ASER

Over 20% of children opted for private tuitions in 2020-21 academic year

Rural Karnataka saw a sharp increase in the percentage of students taking private tuitions in 2021. Experts and educationists say the demand for tuition classes rose during the pandemic as schools stopped conducting physical classes.

This was one of the findings of the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2021 conducted in rural India for the 2020-21 academic year. According to the report, as many as 20.5% of students studying in schools in rural areas enrolled for private tuitions. This is a sharp increase – of 9.8 percentage points – when compared to the ASER 2018 report where only 10.7% of students sought help from private tutors. In 2020, only 8.4% students had enrolled in private tutoring classes.

Education expert Niranjanaradhya V.P. attributed this trend to the fact that primary and upper primary schools had remained closed for nearly 18 months due to the pandemic. “The rise in demand for tuition centres is not a healthy development as it shows that learning in schools is problematic. The mushrooming of these centres will force students into a rat race that defeats the purpose of education,” he said.

A similar trend was seen across rural India as well. In other states, the difference in percentage points of students taking tuitions from 2018 to 2021 ranged from 19.6% to (negative) -9.4%. In fact, the average percentage of students taking tuitions from rural areas across the country was 39.2% in 2021, a 10.5% increase compared to 2018 when only 28.6% of them were enrolled for private tuitions.

Huge increase

The report also showed a rise in enrolment in government schools in rural areas. As of 2021, 77.7% of the students between the age of 6 and 14 were enrolled in government schools, while 78.6% of girls and 76.8% boys enrolled in government schools.

In 2020, 68.6% of rural students enrolled in government schools.

Rishikesh B.S., associate professor at Azim Premji University, said government schools had an outreach programme during the pandemic through the Vidyagama programme which helped them get more admissions than private schools.

Another reason for the rise in enrolment was the inability of families to pay private school fees due to financial distress on account of COVID-19.