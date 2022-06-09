Surge in demand for admission in government-run Karnataka Public Schools in Mysuru

Department of Public Instruction (DPI), Mysuru writes to higher-ups to increase intake in Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) to meet demand for admissions for English medium classes

Department of Public Instruction (DPI), Mysuru writes to higher-ups to increase intake in Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) to meet demand for admissions for English medium classes

Demand for English-medium classes in government-run schools is surging even as the office of the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) in Mysuru has sought the nod of the Department of Public Instruction (DPI), Bengaluru to increase the number of sections to accommodate an increase in students.

Mysuru district has 12 Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) that offer English-medium classes from LKG to class 12.

As against the permitted intake of students, there has been an increase in demand for seats in KPS. The intake is 35 but the number of applications is over 80 in almost all the schools. In some cases, the number of applications have crossed 100.

As authorities are unable to meet the demand, they are facing a demand to increase the number of seats.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction Ramachandra Raje Urs told The Hindu that the issue has been brought to the notice of the head office in Bengaluru. The schools have sought permission to increase intake to accommodate all the applicants.

The demand for admissions is exceptionally high at KPS in Ravandur in Periyapatna taluk; Hebbal in K R Nagar taluk; Siddaramanahundi and Yelwal in Mysuru taluk. Siddaramanahundi is the birthplace of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“Such is the demand that there are cases of authorities in some KPS are arranging resources on their own to run LKG and UKG classes. Another reason for the rising demand is that the children can complete their kindergarten, primary, higher primary, high school and PU education in one campus,” he said.

Demand for admission in government primary and high schools in the district is also surging. Nearly 3 lakh admissions have been completed since May 16. “The admissions will go on till June 30. No student will be denied admission. Another 50,000 admissions are expected by the end of June,” Mr. Urs said.

As per the Student Achievement Tracking System (SATS) in which details of students are fed, 2,87,000 students have availed admissions in government schools in the district. However, Mr. Urs insisted that the number has already touched 3 lakh since data is being uploaded to SATS, and the updated figures will start reflecting in the system in a day or two.

Last year, 3.25 lakh admissions had taken place. This year, the number could go up by about 15,000 going by the trend noticed in 2021, the DDPI explained.

Another reason for the surge in admissions is the achievement of students from Mysuru in the SSLC examinations. The district has achieved 92% pass percentage and has secured the ‘A’ grade.