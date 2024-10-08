Surge in crowd for most Dasara events in Mysuru

The ongoing Dasara programmes at multiple venues have transformed Mysuru into a live hub of cultural activities adding to the festival zing since its inauguration on October 3.

Yuva Sambhrama

The countdown to the festival commenced with the launch of Yuva Sambhrama held from September 24 to 30 and the open air auditorium at Manasagangotri campus used to be flooded with students and the general public enjoying the presentation by college students and cultural troupes. The Yuva Sambhrama tends to conclude a few days before the inauguration of Dasara every year but sets the tempo and whets the appetite of the public who brace for the commencement of Nada Habba.

According to the organisers, more than 6,500 artistes constituting over 500 cultural troupes from across the State would have performed between October 3 and 12 this year when the festival comes to a close. This year’s festival has been billed to be one of the biggest in terms of number of troupes.

Even the government has decreed that the events will be held on a grand scale this year owing to good rains while the festival was scaled down last year due to unprecedented drought.

Packed to capacity

Most of the venues are packed to capacity including the palace, Kalamandira, Jaganmohan Palace, J.K. Grounds, Rangayana, Maharaja’s College Grounds, Nadabrahama Sangeetha Sabha, Scouts and Guides Ground, Kuppanna Park, Exhibition Grounds, Uttanahalli, Bannimantap, Veeneseshanna Bhavan, etc., where various events including music, dance, folk performances and drama festivals are being conducted.

The cultural programmes in front of the illuminated palace continue to be the main draw for tourists though locals tend to prefer a venue that have programmes matching their taste, be it music or dance.

Yuva Dasara

Though Mysuru Dasara has traditionally been a platform to showcase classical arts and dance, there has been a shift to include music that is popular among the new generation. Hence Yuva Dasara was introduced sometime in 2004-05 and it turned out to be an instant hit so much so that it has become a permanent feature of Mysuru Dasara over the years.

Big names that rule the roost in the world of popular music like Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, Usha Uthup, Colonial Cousins, Sunidhi Chauhan, Shaan, Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher, Guru Kiran, Vijayprakash, etc., have performed at Yuva Dasara in the past underscoring its popularity. This year’s line-up includes Illyaraja and A.R. Rahman. The introduction of Yuva Dasara got the young crowd involved in the festival like never before while concepts like Raitha Dasara brought in the rural crowd.

The theatre festival being held as part of Dasara has people with interest in drama, flocking to Rangayana, while the Poets’ Conference tends to draw viewers with a flair for literature. The Aahara Mela is one of the most-attended events as people try out culinary delights from different parts of the State.

The diverse range of events enhance the festival experience and fosters a sense of inclusivity and participation among the public making Mysuru Dasara an experience to cherish.