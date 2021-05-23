Surge in COVID-19 cases in Bylakuppe

MYSURU

23 May 2021 18:50 IST

Minister orders sealing of entry and exit routes to the settlement

There is a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the Tibetan settlement at Bylakuppe as a result of which the district administration has barred the entry and exit of people to the camp.

There were 144 active cases as on Sunday and hence the Bylakuppe gram panchayat decided to clamp down on all non-essential activities till the situation eases.

A local health coordinator from the Bylakuppe camp said that there have been two deaths so far forcing the residents to adopt stringent measures, and there is no window for purchase of essential commodities. Only medical shops will be opened to cater to emergency, he added.

Bylakuppe is the largest Tibetan settlement in India housing nearly 20,000 Tibetans who have been living here since 1959 and is known for its monasteries all of which have been shut since 2020 due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Tibetan settlement had come in for praise for strict lockdown and conforming to COVID-appropriate behaviour during the first wave. Even during the peak of the second wave, Bylakuppe had very cases but has seen a surge in recent days.

There are 3 COVID care centres in the settlement and the local health coordinator said serious cases tend to be shifted to hospitals in Mysuru. But there was no shortage of oxygen or medicines, he said.

Minister for cooperation S.T. Somashekar, who is also in charge of Mysuru district, took stock of the situation in Hunsur and Periyapatana taluks on Sunday and expressed his concern over the surge in COVID-19 cases in Periyapatana and Bylakuppe.

The Minister said arrangements will be made to ensure that all requirements for the people within the settlement at Bylakuppe are supplied at their doorsteps and neither should people living in the camp venture out nor should people not belonging to the settlement venture inside.

Four hoblis in Periyapatna were poised to emerge as hotspots for COVID-19 and efforts should be made to curb its spread, said Mr. Somashekar. He suggested that a vaccination drive be taken up in the four hoblis to ensure 100 per cent coverage of the eligible population group so as to reduce the virulence of the pandemic.