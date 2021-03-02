Surfing competition on March 7

MANGALURU

02 March 2021 02:08 IST

Mangaluru Surf Club will organise a free open surf competition at Tannirbhavi beach here on March 7. It will be held from 6.30 a.m. to 10 a.m., its president Mithun Bhat Kakunje said.

The competition will be conducted in four categories - below 12, below 16, below 20 and above 20 years. The last date to register is March 2. There will be a first and second prize in each category. In addition, participation certificates will be issued to all participants. Call 9845085180 or e-mail surfmangalore@gmail.com.

