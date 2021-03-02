Karnataka

Surfing competition on March 7

Mangaluru Surf Club will organise a free open surf competition at Tannirbhavi beach here on March 7. It will be held from 6.30 a.m. to 10 a.m., its president Mithun Bhat Kakunje said.

The competition will be conducted in four categories - below 12, below 16, below 20 and above 20 years. The last date to register is March 2. There will be a first and second prize in each category. In addition, participation certificates will be issued to all participants. Call 9845085180 or e-mail surfmangalore@gmail.com.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2021 2:08:25 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/surfing-competition-on-march-7/article33967191.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY