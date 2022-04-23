Surety racket busted, seven arrested

The City Market police busted a surety racket and arrested a gang of seven persons, including a woman, for allegedly preparing fake land records to get habitual offenders out on bail.

The accused were caught by the police during a random vehicle check in City Market on Tuesday. “The police on duty saw a few of the accused in an autorickshaw and noticed that the passengers were uneasy in their presence. Acting on a hunch, they checked the bags they were carrying and found several sets of land records, seals, and Aadhaar cards. “The accused were brought to the station and a detailed questioning led them to confess that they created fake land records to help offenders get bail,” said a police officer.

According to the police, the accused would move around taluk offices and source photocopies of land records from farmers who had work there. “They would forge records with their names, take coloured printouts of the documents and forge the signature and seal of the revenue official concerned,” the police added.

They have been taken into custody and further investigations are on to ascertain how many people have benefitted from this scam