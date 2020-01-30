Suresh Nayak is president of BJP district unit

Kuilady Suresh Nayak has been chosen as the president of the district unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
A press release issued here said that an agriculturist and transport operator, Mr. Nayak, 50, has a Diploma in Automobile Engineering. He had served in the RSS. He had been active member of the party since 1989.
He became district BJP Yuva Morcha president in 2005. He also served as General Secretary and vice president of the district unit of BJP. He was president of Udupi Taluk Agricultural Producers’ Marketing Society in 2011.
Besides being the president of Udupi City Bus Operators’ Association, he has also served as the General Secretary of Canara Bus Operators’ Association and Treasurer of Karnataka State Bus Operators’ Federation.
