Suresh Kumar urges DKS to prepare a blueprint for Bengaluru’s water supply till next monsoon

October 31, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - BENGALURU

Expressing concern that the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee’s (CWRC) order to release water at the rate of 2,600 cusecs a day to Tamil Nadu at a time when storage in Cauvery basin reservoirs is poor due to drought situation may affect drinking water supply to Bengaluru, former minister and BJP leader S. Suresh Kumar has urged the government to prepare a blueprint for ensuring water supply in the State capital till the next monsoon in June.

Mr. Suresh Kumar, who has written a letter in this regard to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who also holds Bengaluru city development portfolio, has urged him to provide a clear picture to MLAs on the situation with respect to water availability as well as demand with respect to city’s water supply.

Pointing out that the storage in Cauvery basin reservoirs was less than 50% of the previous year’s level, he said the government should make known its plan to ensure proper drinking water supply to Bengaluru amidst such a situation.

He suggested that like the earlier times, the government should take over the private tankers till the next monsoon and allocate them to different areas through RTOs for supplying water. Similarly, the commercial private borewells should be taken over by the government for taking care of city’s water supply, he said.

Karnataka / Bangalore / drought / Agriculture / rains / water / environmental issues

