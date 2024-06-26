ADVERTISEMENT

Suresh Kumar questions propriety of KMF sponsoring two cricket teams at a time when it is ‘burdening consumers’

Published - June 26, 2024 09:11 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Taking exception to the increase in milk prices, BJP MLA S. Suresh Kumar has questioned the propriety of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) “burdening consumers” on the one hand and using public funds for sponsoring two international cricket teams for T20 cricket series.

In a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the former Minister observed that it would have been better for the KMF to divert the sponsorship funds for the welfare of dairy farmers. “In what way would dairy farmers or consumers benefit if the KMF sponsors two international cricket teams while burdening its own consumers?”

He suggested to the Chief Minister to stop the sponsorship and disband the guarantee schemes monitoring committees so that these funds could be used to strengthen dairy farmers.

Observing that the Chief Minister’s political advisers and political secretaries were a burden on the State exchequer, he also suggested that their pay should be reduced.

