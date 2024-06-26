GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Suresh Kumar questions propriety of KMF sponsoring two cricket teams at a time when it is ‘burdening consumers’

Published - June 26, 2024 09:11 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Taking exception to the increase in milk prices, BJP MLA S. Suresh Kumar has questioned the propriety of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) “burdening consumers” on the one hand and using public funds for sponsoring two international cricket teams for T20 cricket series.

In a letter to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the former Minister observed that it would have been better for the KMF to divert the sponsorship funds for the welfare of dairy farmers. “In what way would dairy farmers or consumers benefit if the KMF sponsors two international cricket teams while burdening its own consumers?”

He suggested to the Chief Minister to stop the sponsorship and disband the guarantee schemes monitoring committees so that these funds could be used to strengthen dairy farmers.

Observing that the Chief Minister’s political advisers and political secretaries were a burden on the State exchequer, he also suggested that their pay should be reduced.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.