Suresh Heblikar lays emphasis on the need for circular economy

April 11, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Film-maker and environmentalist Suresh Heblikar delivering a lecture at KLE Technological University in Hubballi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Film-maker and environmentalist Suresh Heblikar has emphasised the need for understanding world culture to recognise the significance of ecology and also stressed the need for rejuvenating and reusing material to establish a circular economy.

He was delivering a talk under the Foundation Lecture Series on “Individuals and Institutions Decisions - Effect on Environment and Ecology” at School of Management Studies and Research of KLE Technological University in Hubballi on Tuesday.

“As Indians, we have been practising circular economy since ages and with the growth of technology, the world has become a global village and is adopting the Indian way of living,” he said.

Elaborating on the four eco-systems in North Karnataka that provide exceptional biodiversity, he explained how ecological imbalances occur due to lack of awareness of local communities situated around ecological pockets.

Mr. Heblikar also touched upon the importance of ecology and forests that provide medicinal plants. Mentioning that in the name of development projects, ecology has been destroyed, he said that development should bring about a sense of pleasure and not pain of destruction.

He said that because of climate change, topsoil is being wiped out, creating a threat to cultivation of crops.

“Lakes are the backbone of any thriving habitat and groundwater should be used like a fixed deposit, only when absolutely necessary. Water conservation is of utmost importance,” he said and stressed on the need for adopting local architectural knowledge and material for sustainable habitats.

Subsequently, he interacted with the gathering comprising mainly students.

Head of the department G.S. Hiremath and faculty Mahantesh Halagatti felicitated Mr. Heblikar on the occasion.

