Karnataka: JD(S) appoints floor leaders in Assembly, Council

C.B. Suresh Babu, four-time MLA, is the new floor leader of the Janata Dal (S) in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. He succeeded Union Industries Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, who quit the Assembly seat after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mandya constituency in the 2024 general elections.

The party also appointed two-time MLC S.L. Bhojegowda as legislative party leader in the the Legislative Council. An advocate by profession, he is also the vice-chairman of the Bar Council of India. He is the son of three-time former MLA from Birur S.R. Lakshmaiah and brother of former Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council S.L. Dharme Gowda.

Mr. Babu was elected from Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumakuru district by defeating former Minister and BJP candidate J.C. Madhuswamy in the 2023 Assembly elections. He entered politics by contesting the byelections in 1997 but losing to Mr. Madhuswamy. He was elected to the Assembly in 1999, 2008, 2013, and 2023.