GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka: JD(S) appoints floor leaders in Assembly, Council

Updated - July 15, 2024 07:01 pm IST

Published - July 15, 2024 06:51 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

C.B. Suresh Babu, four-time MLA, is the new floor leader of the Janata Dal (S) in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. He succeeded Union Industries Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, who quit the Assembly seat after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Mandya constituency in the 2024 general elections.

The party also appointed two-time MLC S.L. Bhojegowda as legislative party leader in the the Legislative Council. An advocate by profession, he is also the vice-chairman of the Bar Council of India. He is the son of three-time former MLA from Birur S.R. Lakshmaiah and brother of former Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council S.L. Dharme Gowda.

Mr. Babu was elected from Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumakuru district by defeating former Minister and BJP candidate J.C. Madhuswamy in the 2023 Assembly elections. He entered politics by contesting the byelections in 1997 but losing to Mr. Madhuswamy. He was elected to the Assembly in 1999, 2008, 2013, and 2023.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.