Suresh Angadi was a simple man with the heart of a child: Kateel

State president of the BJP Nalin Kumar Kateel said here on Thursday that Minister of State for Railways Suresh Channabasappa Angadi who passed away in Delhi on Wednesday was a simple man with the heart of a child.

Speaking at a condolence meeting in the party’s district office here, Mr. Kateel, also a Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada, said that Mr. Angadi had built educational institutions in North Karnataka.

He did not compromise with the principles and discipline of the BJP and worked in a Lok Sabha constituency which posed many a challenge.

He took both Marathi and Kannada-speaking people into confidence and had convinced both the groups of the need for peace whenever there was trouble over language and other such issues. Hence, he could win from Belagavi constituency four times.

As a Minister of State for Railways he made significant contribution to the State by sanctioning various trains and projects. He used to work hard and was instrumental in building the BJP in North Karnataka.

The late Minister never lost his temper in any situation and was a kind-hearted man. His death was a great loss to the BJP and the country, particularly the State, Mr. Kateel said.