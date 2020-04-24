Suresh Angadi expresses ire at COVID-19 patients not following the rules

Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi on Friday expressed anger at COVID-19 patients who are not following social distancing.

“We have repeatedly requested COVID-19 patients under isolation in the district hospital to strictly follow social distancing and other rules. But still some of them are not doing so. If they violate such norms, they will die. Why should we worry about them?” he asked while speaking to reporters in Belagavi.

“Doctors and officers have spent a lot of time and energy in explaining the dangers of the disease. They [patients] have been told it is fatal. But they don’t seem to understand. If they continue to violate the rules, they will suffer,” he said.

To a question about complaints on keeping all suspected cases in the same hall and some inmates not following quarantine rules, he said the government could not do anything beyond a point. “After all, they should take care of their health. If they die as a result of not following quarantine regulations, let them die. What can we do about it? Why should we bother?” he said angrily. However, he reasoned that the violations were minor and infrequent, as otherwise there would be no recoveries.