Karnataka

Suresh Angadi denies meeting MP’s daughter

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi has denied as baseless rumours reports that he had received the daughter of a Member of Parliament who has tested positive for COVID-19. He said that he had not received the person in question. “I sent our protocol officer to the Delhi airport to receive her,” he said.

