Surendranath’s short stories adapted for the stage

July 26, 2023 09:30 am | Updated July 25, 2023 07:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

Kannada theatre has always drawn inspiration from works of literature and Anthe Kanthe Puraana is one such. This play, a production of the theatre troupe Rangasthe, is an adaptation from the collection of short stories Kattu Kathegalu written by theatre person and author S. Surendranath. It is adapted and directed by Shankar Ganesh.

The play is set to be staged on July 26, at Ranga Shankara in J.P. Nagar from 7.30 p.m.

Kattu Kathegalu is a collection of nine short stories that delve into the lives of characters in the quaint setting of old Davanagere in central Karnataka. The book offers a glimpse into the cultural nuances and rich tapestry of the region. Anthe Kanthe Puraana takes a creative approach to bring these stories to the stage. While the original tales were set in the historical backdrop of old Davanagere, the theatrical adaptation contemporises the stories and makes them universally appealing.

Director Shankar Ganesh has selected two narratives for the adaptation. “Out of all the stories, when I started adapting for the play, these two stories were relatable and interconnected and came together well. Putting together all the stories would have diluted the elements of these two stories and would have made the play lengthy,” says Ganesh.

Asked what makes the play special, Mr. Ganesh says, “The ironies typical of most of Surendranath’s writings are special. The play describes the consequences one goes through when their rather fantastic desires are fulfilled in real life. It is a fun and chaotic storyline.”

The play is open to audiences over the age of 16. Tickets for the show are available at the Ranga Shankara box-office and on BookMyShow.

