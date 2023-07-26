HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Surendranath’s short stories adapted for the stage

July 26, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - Bengaluru

Yemen S
Yemen S.
A scene from play - Anthe Kanthe Puraana.

A scene from play - Anthe Kanthe Puraana.

Kannada theatre has always drawn inspiration from works of literature and Anthe Kanthe Puraana is one such. This play, a production of the theatre troupe Rangasthe, is an adaptation from the collection of short stories Kattu Kathegalu written by theatre person and author S. Surendranath. It is adapted and directed by Shankar Ganesh.

The play is set to be staged on July 26, at Ranga Shankara in J.P. Nagar from 7.30 p.m.

Kattu Kathegalu is a collection of nine short stories that delve into the lives of characters in the quaint setting of old Davanagere in central Karnataka. The book offers a glimpse into the cultural nuances and rich tapestry of the region. Anthe Kanthe Puraana takes a creative approach to bring these stories to the stage. While the original tales were set in the historical backdrop of old Davanagere, the theatrical adaptation contemporises the stories and makes them universally appealing. 

Director Shankar Ganesh has selected two narratives for the adaptation. “Out of all the stories, when I started adapting for the play, these two stories were relatable and interconnected and came together well. Putting together all the stories would have diluted the elements of these two stories and would have made the play lengthy,” says Ganesh. 

Asked what makes the play special, Mr. Ganesh says, “The ironies typical of most of Surendranath’s writings are special. The play describes the consequences one goes through when their rather fantastic desires are fulfilled in real life. It is a fun and chaotic storyline.”

The play is open to audiences over the age of 16. Tickets for the show are available at the Ranga Shankara box-office and on BookMyShow.  

Related Topics

arts, culture and entertainment / history and culture / theatre

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.