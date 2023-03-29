Surat court ruling on Rahul Gandhi is ‘fraud’: Congress leader

March 29, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Wednesday termed as “fraud” the Surat court verdict that convicted former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case and awarded him a two-year jail term over his “Modi surname” comment. He said the verdict should be reversed.

Speaking at the party office here, Mr. Sharma also termed “fraud” the Supreme Court’s landmark 2013 ruling in “Lily Thomas vs Union of India.” Mr. Sharma claimed that the Constitution has not granted powers to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha to disqualify any member of the Lower House of the Indian Parliament. Under Article 103, he said, only the President of India can disqualify the member of the Lower House. “The higher judiciary must reverse the Surat Court ruling,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi’s disqualification was done under a well-planned conspiracy by the Central government as he was speaking the truth about businessman Gautham Adani, said Mr. Singh. “Indian democracy is under threat. Never in the history of India has the Opposition been denied its voice. The ruling BJP derailed the Budget session of the Parliament. The message is that the BJP is scared and rattled by Mr. Gandhi’s criticism of the government,” Mr. Sharma claimed.

The former Minister said the BJP has many questions to answer. The joint parliamentary committee, or JPC, was formed in response to critical issues on several occasions. He further stated that “after India’s independence, there have been several instances when the Prime Ministers have consented for the establishment of the JPC, whether it was Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru or Indira Gandhi government.” Only the JPC has the constitutional mandate to ask any files from the RBI, LIC or SBI or any government agency, he said. The Supreme Court ordered probe has limited scope, Mr. Sharma said.

The Congress leader urged the government to allow the Opposition leader to speak in the Parliament. “We will expose the government if we allowed to speak in the Parliament,” he said.