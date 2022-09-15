‘Surat-Chennai expressway project has created trouble for farmers’

ADVERTISEMENT

Farmers of Shahpur and Wadagera taluks have expressed unhappiness over the neglect of their demand to make necessary corrections in RTCs related to respective agricultural land, which was acquired for the Surat-Chennai six-lane expressway corridor and release of compensation according to law.

Addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Wednesday, the farmers from different villages expressed unhappiness at the district administration for treating the farmers badly and said that after several months’ of effort, the correction in RTC was not done.

“We have lost our fertile land for the project but the administration was not helping us to get the accurate compensation against land acquisition,” they blamed.

The Surat-Chennai six-lane expressway under Bharat Mala project is crossing Yadgir district’s 21 villages of Shahpur and Wadagera taluks and for the project the lands were acquired to construct 65 km stretch and ₹9 lakh per acre for dry land and ₹19 lakh per acre for irrigation land was fixed. But, the problem which farmers are facing is that in the particular column in the RTC of acquired land, it was showing that the lands are dry despite being irrigated according to the letters issued by Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigama Limited. (KBJNL)

“We initially approached the officers of NHAI for the necessary corrections in the RTC to ensure the compensation of what was released to irrigated lands. But, officers sent us to the district administration to make the necessary corrections. Thereafter, we approached the district administration along with the documents to show that the lands are irrigated. Even after several months of repeated approaches, the problem remained unsolved,” Md Yakub, Peersab, Shanakagowda Kodal and Nagesh Gonal, the farmers whose lands were acquired have said.

Meanwhile, the NHAI has entered the name of President of India for National Highway Authority of India in the RTC’s of land acquired and issued award notices to farmers asking them to submit all related documents of the land which were acquired enabling them to release the compensation. But, the farmers are not approaching the NHAI since their problem of making necessary corrections in the RTC’s was not solved. Therefore, they urged the district administration to interfere in the issue and solve the problem expeditiously.

According to sources, 1,500 acres of land in Bidarani, Karanagi, Rotnadagi, Malahalli, Managanal, Kadarapur, Wadagera, Konahalli, Bilhar, Ibrahimpur, Kodal, Chatnalli, Khanapur, Naikal,Horatur,Anabi,Shirwal, Bendebembali, Hurasgundigi, Ullesugu and Gonal villages in Shahapur and Wadagera taluk was acquired for the project.