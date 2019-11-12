Suranga Bawadi on World Monument Watch list

Suranga Bawadi, an integral part of the ancient Karez system of supplying water through subterranean tunnels built during Adil Shahi era in Vijayapura, is now set to get funding for restoration. A New York-based non-governmental organisation has included it in the World Monument Watch list for 2020 along with 24 other monuments from across the world.

Among 25 monuments

The monument has been selected under the ‘Ancient Water System of the Deccan Plateau’ by World Monuments Fund [the NGO], which monitors restoration of ancient monuments across the globe.

With this, the Suranga Bawadi is expected to get funds for restoration within the next two years.

The NGO would also coordinate with the authorities concerned for restoration and creat public awareness on its importance.

The list of the monuments selected, is available on the official website of the NGO, www.wmf.org.

Confirming this to The Hindu, Mehriz Khatib, the functionary of the NGO here, said they had received about 250 applications from across the world. “The applications were sent in February this year. The NGO, after going through all details to meet the requirements, finally selected 25, including the Suranga Bawadi,” he said.

Mr. Khatib said the World Monuments Fund works in collaboration with the local stakeholders, including the district administration, the Archaeological Survey of India, and local explorers of ancient monuments, in highlighting the need for the restoration of ancient monuments.

Bad maintenance

“In this case, it will be working on the ancient water system ‘Karez’ which is believed to be one of the best systems in the world. But owing to lack of maintenance, the whole structure is in bad condition,” he said.

Though the Karez system was built in the 16th century by Ali Adil Shah–I, his successor, Ibrahim Adil Shah–II, brought in several changes by adding more structures to strengthen it.

According to historians, the Adil Shahis built the magnificent underground system to supply water to the city, which had a population of nearly 12 lakh then.

Meanwhile, the move has come as a shot in the arm for conservationists.

“We are happy that at least some steps have been taken. Hopefully, this will put pressure on the administration to grant adequate funds and timely restoration of the structure which is in bad shape now,” Abdul Ghani Imaratwale, a historian said.