Suraj Shankar takes charge of command at Sambra Airmen Training School

Published - August 01, 2024 07:29 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Air Commodore Suraj Shankar taking charge of command of Airmen Training School from Air Commodore S. Sridhar at Sambra in Belagavi on Wednesday.

Air Commodore Suraj Shankar taking charge of command of Airmen Training School from Air Commodore S. Sridhar at Sambra in Belagavi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Air Commodore Suraj Shankar on Wednesday took charge of command of Airmen Training School (ATS) at Sambra in Belagavi from Air Commodore S. Sridhar.

Air Commodore Suraj Shankar was commissioned in the Flying Branch of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on June 29, 1996.

He is an alumni of Defence Service Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, and College of Air Warfare (CAW), Secunderabad. He is a Qualified Flying Instructor and a Helicopter Combat Leader.

During his illustrious career in the IAF, the Air Officer has held numerous operational and staff appointments that include Air Force Examiner, Chief Operations Officer of an important flying base, Directing Staff at CAW and Commanding Officer of a frontline helicopter unit in the north-eastern sector of the IAF.

The Air Officer was also part of the Indian Aviation Contingent operating at Congo as part of UN Peace-Keeping Forces in 2004. Prior to assuming the current appointment, he tenanted staff appointment at Air Headquarters, New Delhi.

In addition to commendations by AOC-in-C and CAS for his meritorious service, the Air Officer was conferred with Vayu Sena Medal by the President in 2016 for his efforts during Operation Maitri, relief operations after the earthquake in Nepal.

