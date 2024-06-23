ADVERTISEMENT

Suraj Revanna sexual abuse case: Victim taken to Bengaluru for medical tests

Updated - June 23, 2024 12:27 pm IST

Published - June 23, 2024 12:01 pm IST - Shivamogga

The complainant refused to undergo medical tests in Hassan citing the influence of the family of the accused in the district

G T Sathish
G T Sathish

A youth has filed a complaint with Holenarasipur Rural Police alleging that he was sexually harassed by JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna. File | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

The youth, who filed a complaint with Holenarasipur Rural Police alleging that he was sexually harassed by JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, chose not to undergo medical examination in Hassan. The police took him to Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru for medical tests.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old youth, in his requisition to the police, maintained that he had no faith in the staff in Hassan, where the family of the accused could influence. He insisted that medical tests be conducted in Bengaluru. The police took him to the capital on Saturday night.

The youth, a native of Arakalgud, filed the complaint on Saturday, alleging that the legislator harassed him sexually at his farmhouse at Gannikada in Holenarasipur taluk on June 16.

Meanwhile, in Hassan, the police arrested Suraj Revanna, the accused, and took him to a medical examination at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US