Suraj Revanna sexual abuse case: Victim taken to Bengaluru for medical tests

The complainant refused to undergo medical tests in Hassan citing the influence of the family of the accused in the district

Published - June 23, 2024 12:01 pm IST - Shivamogga

G T Sathish
G T Sathish
A youth has filed a complaint with Holenarasipur Rural Police alleging that he was sexually harassed by JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna. File

A youth has filed a complaint with Holenarasipur Rural Police alleging that he was sexually harassed by JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna. File | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

The youth, who filed a complaint with Holenarasipur Rural Police alleging that he was sexually harassed by JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna, chose not to undergo medical examination in Hassan. The police took him to Bengaluru for medical tests.

The 27-year-old youth, in his requisition to the police, maintained that he had no faith in the staff in Hassan, where the family of the accused could influence. He insisted that medical tests be conducted in Bengaluru. The police took him to the capital on Saturday night.

Also Read | FIR against two for ‘blackmailing’ Suraj Revanna on sexual abuse charge

The youth, a native of Arakalgud, filed the complaint on Saturday, alleging that the legislator harassed him sexually at his farmhouse at Gannikada in Holenarasipur taluk on June 16.

Meanwhile, in Hassan, the police arrested Suraj Revanna, the accused, and took him to a medical examination at the Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences.

bengaluru / Karnataka

