Suraj Revanna sexual abuse case | H.D. Revanna alleges “conspiracy” behind charges against his son

JD(S) MLA and former Karnataka Minister H.D. Revanna on Sunday (June 23) termed the allegations against his son and MLC Suraj Revanna of sexually abusing a male party worker as a "conspiracy" and said he has faith in God and the judiciary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not wanting to react to anything, he said when time comes he will tell everything.

Suraj Revanna — the brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna who is facing allegations of sexually abusing several women — was arrested in Hassan earlier in the day on charges of "unnatural offences" against him, police sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was booked on Saturday for allegedly sexually abusing a party worker a few days ago and under different sections of the IPC, including "unnatural offences."

"I won't react to anything. Let the (CID) do its (investigation). Who said don't (investigate)? I won't say anything on this. I have respect for the judiciary. I know what's happening in the state," Revanna said.

While speaking to reporters here, he said, "I won't react to anything. I have faith in God and the judiciary. I won't fear such conspiracies. I know what it is, time will decide." Asked as to who was conspiring, Revanna said, "I don't know, you (media) will have to tell — who, what. I will leave it to you...will face it, judiciary is there. Suraj has gone (to police), everyone knows what all has happened in the last couple of days." Regarding Suraj's complaint, he said, "I don't know what it is. Time will come, when time comes I will tell everything."

ADVERTISEMENT

Suraj Revanna (37), the grandson of former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda has categorically refuted the charge. Suraj had also alleged that the man had filed a false complaint against him in a bid to extort ₹5 crore from him. On Friday, police registered a case of extortion against the JD(S) worker on a complaint by Suraj Revanna's close aide Shivakumar.

Kumaraswamy refuses to comment

Unwilling to react on the case regarding his nephew Suraj, Union Minister and state JD(S) chief H.D. Kumaraswamy said he didn't have anything to do with it, and law will take its course.

"That issue, why do you ask me? It is not pertaining to me. It is not necessary to react to all those things. Law will take its own course...What do I have to do with it (case)?" he said.

Asking reporters not to discuss with him on the matter, Kumaraswamy said, "discuss with me on issues concerning the state. Why discuss with me about it, what is the need? Law will take its course...why such cases, we will get to know in the days to come."

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.