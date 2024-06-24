Suraj Revanna sexual abuse case: Another accused absconding

An accused in the sexual abuse case against JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna and also a complainant in the counter case against the youth from Arakalgud taluk is absconding.

H.L. Shivakumar, a resident of Hanumanahalli in Holenarasipur taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka, who identified himself as the treasurer of the Suraj Revanna Brigade, filed a case on June 21 accusing the youth from Arakalgud of blackmailing Suraj Revanna. He alleged that the accused threatened to defame Suraj Revanna by making allegations of sexual abuse.

On June 22, the youth filed a complaint with Holenarasipur Rural Police alleging sexual harassment by Suraj Revanna. He also alleged that Suraj Revanna and H.L. Shivakumar had threatened him with murder if he complained to the police about the harassment.

Hassan Police arrested Suraj Revanna on June 22 evening. Later, the case was handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

H.L. Shivakumar is absconding.

Suraj Revanna is the elder brother of Prajwal Revanna, former MP of Hassan who is also facing allegations of sexual abuse.

