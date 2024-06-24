GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Suraj Revanna sexual abuse case: Another accused absconding

H.L. Shivakumar had filed a case of blackmail against the youth who accused JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna of sexual abuse

Updated - June 24, 2024 03:07 pm IST

Published - June 24, 2024 02:51 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna coming out of a hospital following a medical check-up after being arrested for alleged sexual abuse.

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna coming out of a hospital following a medical check-up after being arrested for alleged sexual abuse. | Photo Credit: Video Grab

An accused in the sexual abuse case against JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna and also a complainant in the counter case against the youth from Arakalgud taluk is absconding.

H.L. Shivakumar, a resident of Hanumanahalli in Holenarasipur taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka, who identified himself as the treasurer of the Suraj Revanna Brigade, filed a case on June 21 accusing the youth from Arakalgud of blackmailing Suraj Revanna. He alleged that the accused threatened to defame Suraj Revanna by making allegations of sexual abuse.

With Suraj Revanna’s arrest for ‘sexually abusing’ man, entire Revanna family is now caught in legal troubles

On June 22, the youth filed a complaint with Holenarasipur Rural Police alleging sexual harassment by Suraj Revanna. He also alleged that Suraj Revanna and H.L. Shivakumar had threatened him with murder if he complained to the police about the harassment.

Hassan Police arrested Suraj Revanna on June 22 evening. Later, the case was handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

H.L. Shivakumar is absconding.

Suraj Revanna is the elder brother of Prajwal Revanna, former MP of Hassan who is also facing allegations of sexual abuse.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.