Suraj Revanna released from prison on conditional bail

Updated - July 23, 2024 10:14 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 09:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

Suraj Revanna alleged that the case against him was a conspiracy to tarnish his and his family’s image

The Hindu Bureau

KARNATAKA BENGALURU 23/07/2024 Suraj Revanna addressing the media after he was realesed on bail today in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A day after a special court granted bail, JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna was released from the central prison of Parappana Agrahara on Tuesday.

He walked out of the prison amidst cheers from his supporters and headed to his house in an SUV. Speaking to the media, Mr. Suraj alleged that it was a conspiracy to tarnish his and his family’s image. “The truth cannot be hidden. I will not run away. I will clarify on each and every point soon,” he said.

With Suraj Revanna’s arrest for ‘sexually abusing’ man, entire Revanna family is now caught in legal troubles

He further said that he had cooperated with the investigation and had trust in the judiciary. “It is a conspiracy and the complainant in this case is neither my PA nor my driver as stated. I will reply to all this soon,” he added.

