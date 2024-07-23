Suraj Revanna released from prison on conditional bail

A day after a special court granted bail, JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna was released from the central prison of Parappana Agrahara on Tuesday.

He walked out of the prison amidst cheers from his supporters and headed to his house in an SUV. Speaking to the media, Mr. Suraj alleged that it was a conspiracy to tarnish his and his family’s image. “The truth cannot be hidden. I will not run away. I will clarify on each and every point soon,” he said.

He further said that he had cooperated with the investigation and had trust in the judiciary. “It is a conspiracy and the complainant in this case is neither my PA nor my driver as stated. I will reply to all this soon,” he added.