GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Suraj Revanna released from prison on conditional bail

Suraj Revanna alleged that the case against him was a conspiracy to tarnish his and his family’s image

Updated - July 23, 2024 10:14 pm IST

Published - July 23, 2024 09:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
KARNATAKA BENGALURU 23/07/2024 Suraj Revanna addressing the media after he was realesed on bail today in Bengaluru.

KARNATAKA BENGALURU 23/07/2024 Suraj Revanna addressing the media after he was realesed on bail today in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A day after a special court granted bail, JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna was released from the central prison of Parappana Agrahara on Tuesday.

He walked out of the prison amidst cheers from his supporters and headed to his house in an SUV. Speaking to the media, Mr. Suraj alleged that it was a conspiracy to tarnish his and his family’s image. “The truth cannot be hidden. I will not run away. I will clarify on each and every point soon,” he said.

With Suraj Revanna’s arrest for ‘sexually abusing’ man, entire Revanna family is now caught in legal troubles

He further said that he had cooperated with the investigation and had trust in the judiciary. “It is a conspiracy and the complainant in this case is neither my PA nor my driver as stated. I will reply to all this soon,” he added.

Related Topics

Janata Dal - Secular / prison

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.