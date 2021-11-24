Karnataka

Suraj Revanna owns properties over ₹65 crore

Special Correspondent Hassan 24 November 2021 01:12 IST
Updated: 24 November 2021 01:12 IST

Suraj Revanna, son of former Minister H.D. Revanna, contesting for Hassan Local Authorities’ Constituency on JD(S) ticket, owns properties over ₹65 crore and liabilities worth over ₹14.97 crore.

According to the affidavit of assets and liabilities he submitted along with his nomination papers, Dr. Suraj Revanna, 33, has movable assets worth over ₹3.53 crore and immovable properties worth over ₹61.68 crore. He has taken loans from various sources including his relatives.

Dr. Revanna, who completed his MS in General Surgery in 2015, owns no vehicle except a tractor. He has 12 kg of silver articles and 1 kg of gold jewellery gifted by friends and relatives, besides another set of 6 kg of silver articles. He has 36 cows, six bullocks and eight buffaloes.

He has not disclosed properties owned by his spouse.

