Karnataka

Suraj Revanna owns properties over ₹65 crore

Suraj Revanna, son of former Minister H.D. Revanna, contesting for Hassan Local Authorities’ Constituency on JD(S) ticket, owns properties over ₹65 crore and liabilities worth over ₹14.97 crore.

According to the affidavit of assets and liabilities he submitted along with his nomination papers, Dr. Suraj Revanna, 33, has movable assets worth over ₹3.53 crore and immovable properties worth over ₹61.68 crore. He has taken loans from various sources including his relatives.

Dr. Revanna, who completed his MS in General Surgery in 2015, owns no vehicle except a tractor. He has 12 kg of silver articles and 1 kg of gold jewellery gifted by friends and relatives, besides another set of 6 kg of silver articles. He has 36 cows, six bullocks and eight buffaloes.

He has not disclosed properties owned by his spouse.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 24, 2021 1:12:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/suraj-revanna-owns-properties-over-65-crore/article37654669.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY