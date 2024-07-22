GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Suraj Revanna granted conditional bail

Suraj Revanna was asked to furnish his passport to the Court and not leave the State without obtaining written permission from the Court

Published - July 22, 2024 07:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of .Suraj Revanna.

File photo of .Suraj Revanna. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

After close to a month-long imprisonment at the central prison of Parappana Agarahara, the special court for elected representatives on Monday (July 22, 2024) granted conditional bail to JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna in a case of alleged sexual harassment case.

Apart from executing a personal bond for ₹2 lakh along with two sureties, the court has also imposed conditions to furnish his passport to the Court and that he shall not leave the State without obtaining written permission from the Court. He is also not to threaten or tamper with the prosecution witnesses or the complainant and victim. The court also directed Suraj not to evade the investigation and appear before the investigating officer (IO) whenever he was summoned .

With Suraj Revanna’s arrest for ‘sexually abusing’ man, entire Revanna family is now caught in legal troubles

The SIT CID arrested Suraj on June 23 following an FIR filed at Holenarasipura rural police in Hassan district under sexual assault case of sections 377 (carnal intercourse against the order of nature), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace).

According to the FIR, the party worker visited Suraj Revanna at a farmhouse in Holenarasipura taluk on June 16. The complainant alleged that the MLC stripped and sexually assaulted him and threatened to kill his family members. He also alleged that Suraj Revanna had assured him of a job and help for political growth before sexually assaulting him and later threatened with dire consequences not to reveal it to anyone .

