Suraj Revanna files papers

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s grandson Suraj Revanna submitted his nomination papers as JD(S) candidate for Local Authorities’ Constituency of the Legislative Council.

He was accompanied by his father H.D. Revanna, former Minister, younger brother Prajwal Revanna, Lok Sabha member, mother Bhavani Revanna, former zilla panchayat member, and MLAs of the JD(S) while submitting papers to Deputy Commissioner R. Girish.

Speaking to presspersons, Mr. Suraj said he never expected that he would get an opportunity to contest for the council polls. “A majority of the party workers had supported the candidature of my mother Bhavani Revanna. However, I have been chosen by the party. I am thankful to the MLAs and my grandfather for the opportunity,” he said.

Earlier, he reached the DC’s office along with other leaders of the party in a procession. Hundreds of party workers welcomed the young leader with a huge apple garland. JD(S) state president H.K. Kumaraswamy, MLAs K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, C.N. Balakrishna, A.T. Ramaswamy, and others were present.


