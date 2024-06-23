Suraj Revanna arrest: JD(S) to wait and watch

The Janata Dal (Secular) will adopt a “wait-and-watch policy” concerning developments around the arrest of its MLC Suraj Revanna, the grandson of the JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, on Sunday in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a 27-year-old man at his farmhouse. Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel and JD(S) State president H.D Kumaraswamy distanced himself from the latest case involving the family of his brother and Holenarsipur MLA H.D. Revanna that is embroiled in alleged scandals in recent months.

Multiple sources in the party said no discussion had taken place so far, and that the development looks “well planned” which has taken everyone by surprise. “We are not sure how the latest development will damage the party. Lakhs of party workers have kept faith in the JD(S). We will wait for further developments in the case and decide on the kind of action that needs to be taken against Dr. Suraj,” sources said.

Terming the arrest as a “conspiracy”, Mr. Revanna, former Minister, told reporters in Bengaluru that he had faith in God and the judiciary. “This is a conspiracy. I am not going to be scared of this. Only time will decide. I will speak when the time is appropriate,” he said. On the Criminal Investigation Department taking over the probe, he said, “Let them get the investigation done by CID. Who is preventing it?”

However, reacting to the “conspiracy” allegation, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said the arrest of Dr. Suraj was based on the complaint and not part of any conspiracy. “The police have followed law. There is no political agenda in this.”

A postgraduate in general surgery, Dr. Suraj, became the third person from Mr. Revanna’s family to be arrested in recent months after his younger brother and former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple women, and Mr. Revanna on the charge of abduction. Mr. Revanna’s wife Bhavani Revanna has secured anticipatory bail in connection with the case of the alleged abduction of one of the victims of sexual assault by Mr. Prajwal. Dr. Suraj has been an MLC since February 2022 after being elected from the Hassan Local Authorities constituency. Mr. Prajwal stands suspended from the party after allegations of sexual assault broke out in the middle of the Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, when reporters sought the reaction of Mr. Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru, he said, “That (issue) does not pertain to me. There is no necessity to react to such things. Why are you asking me? The law will take its own course of action.” When persisted with the course of action against Dr. Suraj, he said: “How is it related to me? All these things can be discussed later.”

In Mysuru, JD(S) Core Committee chairman G.T. Deve Gowda, who is expected to take over as the JD(S) legislature party leader ahead of the monsoon session of the State legislature, said the party would not interfere with the investigation. “Appropriate punishment should be given to those committing a crime. It may be anyone. All are equal before the law of the land and punishment should be equal.” To a question if the party stands embarrassed with the arrest, he shot back: “Why should the party be embarrassed if someone in the party commits a mistake? Is the party responsible for what has been done? I will discuss the matter. I have not got any information on the arrest.”

