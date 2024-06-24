Suraj remanded in CID custody; Prajwal shifted to Central Prison 

Janata Dal (Secular) MLC Suraj Revanna, who has been arrested in a sexual abuse case, was remanded in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for eight days till July 1, on Monday.

This came on a day when his younger brother Prajwal Revanna, accused in three rape cases and who was in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe his alleged sex crimes, was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days till July 8. He was shifted to the Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara here. The SIT has taken custody of Mr. Prajwal in all three rape cases already.

Dr. Suraj was arrested by the Hassan police following a complaint by a 27-year-old male Janata Dal (S) worker that he was allegedly sexually abused by the MLC, on Saturday night.

He was remanded in judicial custody on Sunday night. He has been booked under Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The CID took over the probe into the case on Monday. Ashok Nayak, who has been appointed as Special Public Prosecutor in the case, sought his custody for 14 days in the Special Court of Magistrate for criminal cases against former and present MPs and MLAs.

The court remanded him in CID custody for eight days. Officials of the probe agency got Dr. Suraj to undergo a medical test and began his interrogation in the sexual abuse case.

Dr. Suraj’s associate had filed a counter-complaint against the victim in the case, alleging that he had been blackmailing and trying to extort money from the MLC. This case is being probed by the Hassan police and it has not been transferred to the CID.

