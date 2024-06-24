GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Suraj remanded in CID custody; Prajwal shifted to Central Prison 

Suraj has been arrested in a sexual abuse case, while his younger brother Prajwal is an accused in three rape cases

Updated - June 24, 2024 09:38 pm IST

Published - June 24, 2024 09:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Suraj Revanna (left) will be in CID custody till till July 1, while his brother Prajwal will be in judicial custody till July 8.

Suraj Revanna (left) will be in CID custody till till July 1, while his brother Prajwal will be in judicial custody till July 8. | Photo Credit: file photo

Janata Dal (Secular) MLC Suraj Revanna, who has been arrested in a sexual abuse case, was remanded in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for eight days till July 1, on Monday. 

This came on a day when his younger brother Prajwal Revanna, accused in three rape cases and who was in the custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe his alleged sex crimes, was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days till July 8. He was shifted to the Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara here. The SIT has taken custody of Mr. Prajwal in all three rape cases already.

Dr. Suraj was arrested by the Hassan police following a complaint by a 27-year-old male Janata Dal (S) worker that he was allegedly sexually abused by the MLC, on Saturday night.

He was remanded in judicial custody on Sunday night. He has been booked under Sections 377 (unnatural offences), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The CID took over the probe into the case on Monday. Ashok Nayak, who has been appointed as Special Public Prosecutor in the case, sought his custody for 14 days in the Special Court of Magistrate for criminal cases against former and present MPs and MLAs.

The court remanded him in CID custody for eight days. Officials of the probe agency got Dr. Suraj to undergo a medical test and began his interrogation in the sexual abuse case. 

Dr. Suraj’s associate had filed a counter-complaint against the victim in the case, alleging that he had been blackmailing and trying to extort money from the MLC. This case is being probed by the Hassan police and it has not been transferred to the CID. 

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.